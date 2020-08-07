Donna Lynne Byrd Gasecki
Merritt Island - Donna Lynne Byrd Gasecki, 63, of Merritt Island, peacefully passed August 4, 2020, at Holmes Regional Medical Center. She was born in Lumberton, Robeson County, NC, on January 23, 1957, to Hilda Virginia Herring Byrd and James Byron Byrd Sr. Donna was a member of Divine Mercy Catholic Church. She was a retired realtor. April 27, 1985, she married her lifelong husband Stephen John Gasecki. Donna is survived by her husband, Stephen John Gasecki; her children, Joseph Michael Gasecki, and Stephen John Gasecki Jr; her brothers, James Byron Byrd Jr., Alan Thomas Byrd, and Joe Eldrige Byrd. Donna was a caring, loving, and selfless mother and wife who will be greatly missed by family and friends. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 15th, 2020, at 1:30 PM at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church (1940 N Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island, FL 32953). A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Saturday, August 15th, 2020, at 2:00 PM at the same location. Please honor the memory of Donna by making a memorial donation to the Divine Mercy Catholic Church. Please share memories and condolences with the family online at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/merritt-island-fl/donna-gasecki-9300400
. Wylie-Baxley Funeral Home, 1360 N Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island, FL.