Donna Margaret Schiber



Melbourne - Donna Schiber, 77, of Suntree passed peacefully on 29 May 2020 from an extended illness. She is survived by the father of her children, Guy Schiber, and four of her five children: Theresa Rucker, Jean Kelly, Donald Schiber, and Deidre Goforth. She is also predeceased by one of her sons, Nicholas Schiber. Donna is survived by her eight grandchildren: Michael Rucker, Alexandra Rucker, Sean Kelly, Chris Schiber, Cathy Schiber, Robert Schiber, Taylor Goforth, Dakota Goforth and one great grandson: Brayden Kelly.



Throughout her life, Donna dedicated her life to her family and strove to care for disadvantaged youth and those with physical and mental disabilities. She will be dearly missed by all.









