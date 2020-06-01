Donna Margaret Schiber
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Margaret Schiber

Melbourne - Donna Schiber, 77, of Suntree passed peacefully on 29 May 2020 from an extended illness. She is survived by the father of her children, Guy Schiber, and four of her five children: Theresa Rucker, Jean Kelly, Donald Schiber, and Deidre Goforth. She is also predeceased by one of her sons, Nicholas Schiber. Donna is survived by her eight grandchildren: Michael Rucker, Alexandra Rucker, Sean Kelly, Chris Schiber, Cathy Schiber, Robert Schiber, Taylor Goforth, Dakota Goforth and one great grandson: Brayden Kelly.

Throughout her life, Donna dedicated her life to her family and strove to care for disadvantaged youth and those with physical and mental disabilities. She will be dearly missed by all.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Jun. 1 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Atlantic Mortuary
117 Barton Ave
Rockledge, FL 32955
(321) 633-3002
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved