Donnie Londini
Melbourne Beach - Donnie Londini, age 66, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Surrounded by his dear wife Cindy, daughters Alayna and Anna Londini, brother David Londini and sisters Carole Wright and Lisa Londini. Donnie was a music extraordinaire as everyone knew him through Solar Eclipse and Londonink. He had a passion for his family, the beach, surfing, his guitar and living life through the simple pleasures. Donnie had an exceptional ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. His smile and presence uplifted all that surrounded him. "Love, strength, faith and unity" were his words he lived by. "Love the life you live. Live the life you love." -Bob Marley brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 9, 2019