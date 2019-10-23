|
|
Doralee Spencer Torgler
Merritt Island - Doralee Spencer Torgler passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 in Merritt Island. She was 87 years old. She was born on July 22, 1932 in Big Beaver, Michigan to Dorothy and Orville Spencer.
She was preceded by her husband Charles Bernard Torgler; parents Dorothy and Orville Spencer; and brother Lawrence Spencer.
Doralee leaves behind three sons; Jim Torgler, Orlando, Fl., Chuck Torgler (Linda Lee), Cape Canaveral, Fl., and Dan Torgler (Virginia), Orlando, Fl.; and a daughter Marianne Torgler, LaBelle. Fl
Doralee worked for Brevard County for 20 years. She was very involved in her children's educations and sports activities.
Though Doralee's accomplishments were many, what brought her the most joy in life was her large circle of friends and family and her long and happy marriage to Bernie.
The viewing and service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1pm in the Life Event Center at Florida Memorial Gardens, Rockledge.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Bernie Torgler Kiwanis Scholarship Fund, Hope Hospice, or a cause of your choice.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Oct. 23, 2019