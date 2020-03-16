|
Dorathea "Dodie" Swanson Hamilton
Rockledge - Dorathea (Dodie) Swanson Hamilton (1928-2020) left this life and went to Heaven to be with our Lord and Savior on March 16th. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Russell Hamilton; son Russell Ralph Hamilton; father Ralph Swanson; and mother Flora Swanson. She will be missed by her daughters Karen Hamilton Crum (Jimmy) and Kathleen Hamilton Fett (Michael), son Daniel James Hamilton, grandchildren Kevin Crum, Lindsey Crum, Olivia Fett, Michelle Fett, great-grandchild Colin Crum, and her beloved Lola. Dodie was born in Orlando, Florida and graduated from Titusville High School. She was a lifetime resident of Florida and worked for the City of Rockledge for over 33 years as Deputy City Clerk and City Clerk. The Dodie Hamilton Banquet and Meeting Room, located in the original City Hall Building, was dedicated in honor of her service. A private family service will be held at Rockledge Presbyterian Church on Thursday, March 16, 2020. Interment will be at Florida Memorial Gardens following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VFW or Rockledge Presbyterian Church.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020