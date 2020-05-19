Doris L. FolensbeeMerritt Island - Doris "Dee" L. Folensbee, 89, went home to be with the Lord on 05/18/2020. She leaves behind her step son Michael (Cherry Hill, NJ) and son Albert (Cocoa, FL). Doris was born in Salisbury, NC, on 09/26/1930, to Norman and Blanche Barber, the eldest of 2 children. Soon after high school, Doris joined the US Navy as a WAVE. It was in the Navy that Doris met Albert H. Folensbee, a Naval officer and aviator, and father of 2 sons, Michael and Scot. They were married in early 1956 after which she was honorably discharged from the Navy. Two years after Doris and Albert married, they welcomed another son, Albert. The family of 5 traveled through several duty stations: Philadelphia, Pensacola, Guantanamo Bay, Argentia, Philadelphia, and Lakehurst. In addition to raising their 3 sons, Doris worked for a real estate agency, as an oral surgeon assistant, and later in retail sales. When Albert retired, he and Doris built their retirement home in Gatlinburg, TN. Albert and Doris, eventually moved to Cocoa, Florida to be closer to their son Albert, his wife Cindy, and beloved grandchildren, Kristyn and Daniel. Doris and Albert loved traveling and were blessed to travel to Europe numerous times and drive cross country to visit family and Navy buddies. Late in life Doris experienced some health issues but was cared for by her husband Albert until he passed in March, 2019, after 63 years of marriage. Doris leaves behind her sons Michael and Albert, 4 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Doris will be interred, alongside her husband Albert, in a private family service, at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery with military honors.