Doris L. Wright



Melbourne - Doris Wright, 91, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019 in her Suntree home. She is survived by her two loving children, John Wright (wife Joan & daughters Anne and Sarah) of Texas, and Anne Wright of Melbourne. She was predeceased by her adoring husband, John Wright, in 1984. Doris was one of six children of an Austrian immigrant couple, and grew up in Allentown, PA. Doris married John in 1953 and lived and traveled abroad to where John's work called him (Tel Aviv, Lebanon). They lived in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey, Kentucky, and Florida. Following John's passing Doris made a happy and long life here in Brevard, finding friends in many arenas: her neighbors in Quail Point and earlier in The Willows in Suntree; her dear widow buddies who traveled and socialized together regularly, her fellow volunteers at Holmes and Viera hospitals. She was always at the ready to help a friend or neighbor, and always ready to ensure any social event was fun.



A memorial service will be held this Saturday, May 11 at Suntree United Methodist Church, 7400 North Wickham Road. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Florida Wildlife Hospital & Sanctuary in Palm Shores, FL (or any ). Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary