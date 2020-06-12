Doris "Daisy" Shutt



Melbourne - Daisy was 85 and left this earth on her terms. She and her husband Jim came to Florida and were active members of the Brevard Zoo. Daisy also worked for Suntree Automotive for many years. She is survived by her son Jake, and daughter Debbie. She loved life and spent the last few years traveling and spending time with her kids and grandkids. She was a strong independent woman and loved to have gatherings with her friends and go to "Girl and Gun" outings. She will be missed by so many.



She elected to have a party with her friends in lieu of a service or memorial.









