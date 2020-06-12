Doris "Daisy" Shutt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris "Daisy" Shutt

Melbourne - Daisy was 85 and left this earth on her terms. She and her husband Jim came to Florida and were active members of the Brevard Zoo. Daisy also worked for Suntree Automotive for many years. She is survived by her son Jake, and daughter Debbie. She loved life and spent the last few years traveling and spending time with her kids and grandkids. She was a strong independent woman and loved to have gatherings with her friends and go to "Girl and Gun" outings. She will be missed by so many.

She elected to have a party with her friends in lieu of a service or memorial.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved