Dorothea "Deedy" Foster
Melbourne - Dorothea "Deedy" Foster died at her home in Viera, Florida on Oct 17, 2020, a week before her 93rd birthday. Deedy was born in Lancaster, NH on October 24, 1927 to Raymond and Helen Renne Carr. She graduated from Lancaster Academy in 1945 and Bates College, ME in 1949.
She married Dudley J Foster on June 20, 1953 at All Saints Church in Lancaster, NH. After Dudley's retirement from the Air Force, they split time between their house in Viera and her childhood home in Lancaster. They were married for 55 years until his death in 2008. During her life, Deedy was a proud military wife, an avid reader, a Jeopardy enthusiast, a Talbot's "super shopper", and non-stop story teller!
Deedy is survived by four children: Susan of Viera, FL; Lee (Shawn) of Lancaster, NH; Andy (Lucy) of Ponte Vedra, FL; and Robert (Dory) of Burbank, CA plus five grandsons and three great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her sister Peggy Ambrose.
Deedy's family is most appreciative of her "assistant" Nancy and her neighbors Garry and Lydia who always kept an eye on her after Dad's passing.
Burial will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery where she will be interred with her husband. Donations in Deedy's memory may be made to the Weeks Library in Lancaster, NH. You may sign Deedy's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com
