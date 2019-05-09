Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothea Thomason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothea Thomason

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Dorothea Thomason In Memoriam
IN MEMORIAM

In Loving Memory of

Dorothea J. Thomason

Born 08/13/1926 - Died 05/07/2019

A resident of Indiatlantic Florida. Died May 7th 2019.

Survived by longtime companion Francics Rooney, Son Steven A.Thomason, Daughter Sharon Maljkarden, five Grandchildren, seven Great Grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her beloved Husband Franklin A. Thomason Sr. and Son Franklin A. Thomason Jr.

Services will be held Friday May 10th @2:00 pm at the Beach Funral Home 1689 S. Patrick Dr Indian Harbour Beach Florida 32937. Phone (321)777-4640.

Online condolences may be left at:

Beachfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from May 9 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.