|
|
IN MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory of
Dorothea J. Thomason
Born 08/13/1926 - Died 05/07/2019
A resident of Indiatlantic Florida. Died May 7th 2019.
Survived by longtime companion Francics Rooney, Son Steven A.Thomason, Daughter Sharon Maljkarden, five Grandchildren, seven Great Grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her beloved Husband Franklin A. Thomason Sr. and Son Franklin A. Thomason Jr.
Services will be held Friday May 10th @2:00 pm at the Beach Funral Home 1689 S. Patrick Dr Indian Harbour Beach Florida 32937. Phone (321)777-4640.
Online condolences may be left at:
Beachfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from May 9 to May 10, 2019