Dorothy A. Vogt
West Melbourne - Dorothy A. Vogt 84, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020. She was born in Elloree, South Carolina and came to Brevard County in 1958 from South Carolina. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Cherie Wallschlager; son, Richard (Tami) Vogt; grandchildren, Bridget (Mike), Crissy (Ray), Tim, Jake (Evelyn), Tyler, Chase, Shelby; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Garret and Kodah; sisters, Frances, Debbie (Jim), and Peggy; brothers, Bucky, Frankie and will be missed dearly by Kingsley. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles S. Vogt, Jr., son, Charles S. Vogt, III and sister, Jackie. A private family service will be held. brownliemaxwell.com