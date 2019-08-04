Services
St Mary's Catholic Church
75 Barton Ave
Rockledge, FL 32955
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Rockledge , FL
Dorothy Ayers Turner

Dorothy Ayers Turner Obituary
Dorothy Ayers Turner

Rockledge - 04/08/1929 - 07/15/2019

Dorothy, 90, was called home by our Lord on July 15, 2019. Dot was an accomplished porcelain artist and member of the Brevard Porcelain Artists Club. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and a friend to all. Everyone was always welcome in our home, where friends and family gathered for meals and good times. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

She is survived by her daughter, Alix Peck (Larry) and son, Michael Turner (Vicky). Grandchildren Jack Ball, Julie Moore, Heather Lawrence, Shawn Turner, Tyler Peck, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her husband Vincent Turner and son, Vinny Turner.

Services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rockledge on August 9th, 2019 at 3:00pm.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 4, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.