Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Dorothy Davis Bell


1922 - 2020
Dorothy Davis Bell Obituary
Dorothy Davis Bell

Melbourne Beach - Dorothy Davis Bell 98, passed away at her home in Melbourne Beach on January 30, 2020. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama on January 15, 1922.

Graduated from University of Miami in 1944 with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. Received her Master's Degree from Columbia University in 1950. Dorothy was chosen for 'Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges'. She taught schools in Dade County including Coral Gables, Miami Shores and Little River.

In 1951, she married Myrnice Loos Bell Jr. and operated the private Bell School in North Miami and summer Camp Bell Ridge near Gainesville.

Active in many organizations including Kappa Kappa Gamma Alumnae Associates.

Survived by sons Gregory (Debra), Fred and Kent; grandchildren Griffin, Kendyl and Tyler, 5 nieces and 1 sister.

Private service will be held at a later date. Leave condolences at Brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
