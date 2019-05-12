|
|
Dorothy G. Petty
Merritt Island - Dorothy G. Petty was born July 30, 1925 and lived a life of dauntless flair and determined achievement until she died in her sleep on April 23, 2019.
Raised in Mobile, Alabama, Dorothy grew up just in time to be a young woman when post World War II America entered an era of vibrant growth and changing social norms. She enthusiastically embraced this brash new landscape of expanding opportunities for women.
With movie star good looks, Dorothy had many suitors, but it was the tall, handsome man from Illinois she met at a USO event who finally had the last dance. When Harold Petty went to work in the Panama Canal Zone, Dorothy followed him to the tropics, where they married and began the family that would include five children.
Life in the Petty clan was diverse and adventurous, as the family moved frequently to the many different locations where Harold had contracts. Their homes ranged from the tropical jungles of Central America to the prairies and mountains of the Northwest and Canada.
This nomadic upbringing produced children who experienced a wide array of cultures, cuisines and points of view as part of a growing brood who embraced their parents' curiosity and an enthusiastic love of learning.
As her family grew and began to leave the nest, Dorothy epitomized a woman of the changing times. Her life pivoted from full-time motherhood to a highly successful career in real estate in the vigorous housing market that resulted from the "space boom" in the Brevard County area of Florida. A naturally talented entrepreneur, she was a top producer with the Trafford Real Estate Company and was soon the managing broker of the firm's Rockledge office.
Dorothy is survived by children Patricia (Bill) Davis; Sharon (Curtis) Davis; Michael (Pamela) Petty; and Kathryn Petty. Also surviving are six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by Harold, her husband of 57 years, and a son, Mark Petty.
A Memorial Service is scheduled at 2 PM, May 15th at the Solaris assisted living facility on Merritt Island.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 12, 2019