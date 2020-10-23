Dorothy Gillis Newberger



Merritt Island - Dorothy Gillis Newberger, 99, passed away on October 21,2020. She was born on May 17, 1921 in Harrisburg, PA, and graduated from John Harris High School in 1939. Widow of Lieutenant Colonel Harmon Newberger, they were married in 1942. Residing in the Harrisburg area she worked at Middletown Defense Depot and then as a telephone operator for Bell Pennsylvania.



In 1952, they were given the opportunity to relocate to Germany where they adopted their son, Dean, a year later. Returning to the states in 1955, they were stationed at McGuire AFB near Trenton NJ and Hunter AFB in Savannah GA. In 1961, they adopted their daughter, Dale, after being transferred to Donaldson AFB in Greenville SC.



They moved to Florida in 1970 and initially settled in Merritt Island before relocating to Cocoa Beach in 1984. She has been a member of the Cocoa Beach Community Church since 1973. Dorothy moved to Courtenay Springs Village in 2016.



Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Harmon, in 2001 and son Dean, in 2017. She is survived by her daughter, Dale; daughter-in-law, Fran Newberger, of Titusville; seven grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cocoa Beach Community Church, 126 S. Atlantic Ave, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931 or the Salvation Army, 919 Peachtree St, Cocoa FL, 32922



Services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store