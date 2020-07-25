Dorothy (Dot) Harper DavisMelbourne - Dorothy Harper Davis left this earth on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 to meet her Lord Jesus Christ. Dot was born on April 14, 1929 in Rome, Georgia to parents, Horace Osborne Harper and Winnie Mae Cole Harper. She graduated from Rosemont High School and attended business school in LaGrange, Georgia where she met and married Billy Eugene Davis.Bill (B.E.) and Dot moved to Melbourne, Florida in 1954 where they built their life, home, and family. Dot and Bill were both lifetime members of the First Baptist Church of Melbourne where she taught Sunday School for 30 years and attended FBC Low Impact Aerobics Class with friends who strengthened her physically and spiritually though her 89th year. She was also a long time member of the Truth Seekers Sunday School Class.Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Joyce Davis Malone of Sorrento, Florida and Kay Davis Dennis (George) of Shelbyville, Tennessee; also survived by two granddaughters, Jennifer Crenshaw Brown (Matt), and Krista Dennis Plaxco (Wes) and grandson, Kyle Michael Dennis, along with two great-grandsons, Mason and Hayes Plaxco. She had many lifelong friends and neighbors who she loved along with special friend and caregiver Christopher Geddings who helped her stay in the home she loved until the end of her life.There will be no services at this time but her remains will be interred in the Memorial Garden at First Baptist Church of Melbourne along side Billy, her beloved husband of 68 years.The family request that any memorial donations be made to Promise in Brevard, 4105 Norfolk Pky, West Melbourne, FL 32904 in her memory and in honor of their mission to improve the lives of young adults with special life challenges.