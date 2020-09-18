1/
Dorothy Lois Middlebrook
1933 - 2020
Dorothy Lois Middlebrook

Melbourne, FL - Mar 14, 1933 to Sept 13, 2020. A life celebrated in a memorial service at Harbor City Baptist Church at 1 pm on Oct 10.

Born in Glens Falls, N.Y., moved to Florida in 1957. A wife to deceased Robert Middlebrook, is survived by their children Dori, Pamela, Kenny & wife Lodivic; and deceased Benjamin Langworthy & their children Benjamin Jr., Craig, Bradford & wife Cheri, Susan & husband Curtis, deceased Sharon, grand & great grandchildren.

Daughter of deceased Myron and Maude Eldridge of Glens Falls, N.Y. is survived by sister Jeannie Campinell and brother Donald Eldridge. brownliemaxwell.com




Published in FloridaToday from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Harbor City Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
