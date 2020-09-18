Dorothy Lois Middlebrook
Melbourne, FL - Mar 14, 1933 to Sept 13, 2020. A life celebrated in a memorial service at Harbor City Baptist Church at 1 pm on Oct 10.
Born in Glens Falls, N.Y., moved to Florida in 1957. A wife to deceased Robert Middlebrook, is survived by their children Dori, Pamela, Kenny & wife Lodivic; and deceased Benjamin Langworthy & their children Benjamin Jr., Craig, Bradford & wife Cheri, Susan & husband Curtis, deceased Sharon, grand & great grandchildren.
Daughter of deceased Myron and Maude Eldridge of Glens Falls, N.Y. is survived by sister Jeannie Campinell and brother Donald Eldridge. brownliemaxwell.com