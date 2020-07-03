Dorothy Louise Grabloski
Cape Canaveral - Dorothy Louise (O'Hearn) Grabloski passed away peacefully in her home in Cape Canaveral, Florida on June 30, 2020 at the age of 97. She was born on September 18, 1922 in Columbus, Ohio, raised in Detroit, Michigan and moved to Cape Canaveral in 1963.
Dorothy was the daughter of the late Margaret and Thomas O'Hearn. She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer of 47 years, her sister Eileen Belanger, brother-in-law Harvey Belanger, and sons-in-law Larry Beasley and Thomas Keith, Jr. She will be sadly missed by her children Sandy Keith of Gilbert, AZ, Ronald Grabloski (Kathy) of Plantation, FL, Margaret Beasley of Round Rock, TX, Mary Keele (Mark) of Cedar Park, TX, Sue Gurney of Cape Canaveral, FL and Sharon Benson (William) of Plantation, FL.
She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, Tom Keith III, Mike Keith (Nicole), Kathy Bell (Steve), Amanda Stimart (Zach), Matt Beasley (Kadie), Kim Mayo (Mike), Stephanie Beasley (Matt Smith), Kristy Keele, Katie Balagia (Vincent), Stacy Keele, Ben Gurney (Sara), Lauren Plunkett (Pat), Brian Gurney, Leanne Weston (John), Elizabeth Partain (Matt), Morgan Benson, and 20 great grandchildren, with twins on the way, and Butters, her pal who was always by her side.
Dorothy was a homemaker and loved gardening, reading, bowling, and traveling, but spending time with her family was her greatest joy. She was a long time member of Our Saviour Catholic Church in Cocoa Beach, FL.
The family will be having a private graveside ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Francis of Titusville FL. www.HOSFFoundation.org