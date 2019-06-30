|
Dorothy S. Crider
Melbourne - Dorothy S. Crider of Melbourne, FL, passed away on June 28 at Victoria Landing Assisted Living Facility at the age of 91. Dorothy was born in Moundsville, WV, on October 8, 1927, and grew up in Parkersburg, WV. She was preceded in death by her brothers, George and Gene Snowden, and her husband of 60 years, Claude H. Crider (2009). Survivors include her daughter, Deanne Beagles (husband, David) and son Dr. Steven Crider (wife, Bess) and grandchildren Grant, Kirby, and Callie Lamont, plus 5 great grandchildren. A gifted soloist and pianist, she served in various churches in WV, GA, TN, and FL, and performed at many church and community events throughout her life, and earlier in college at West Virginia Wesleyan. An avid bridge player, she enjoyed socializing with her friends, and was active in her beloved "Empty Nest" Sunday School Class at Suntree United Methodist Church through 2016. She will be interred with her late husband at the National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Beach Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Dorothy trusted in and loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and is now in His loving arms. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 30, 2019