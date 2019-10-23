Resources
Dorothy Veronica "Dottie" Breslin

Dottie was born November 4, 1922 her passing occurred June 2, 2019 peacefully at the age of 96 in care of hospice in Palm Bay, Florida. She will be remembered by her quick wit, humor, caring nature, enjoyment for reading a good book, music and dancing. She loved the life she and her late husband, Thomas (Buddy) Breslin had built, in what Dottie called her "mansion" located in Holiday Park, Palm Bay, Florida.

Her children, spouses, family and friends attended her Christian Burial Mass in Pennsylvania on September 14, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Recreation Center in Holiday Park, Palm Bay on Sunday, November 3 at noon until 3:00p.m. Reservations for brunch may be made by calling 302-540-7237.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019
