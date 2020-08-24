1/1
Dorris Lashley
Mims - Dorris Y. Lashley, 89, of Mims, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 21, 2020. Born on November 20, 1930 to the late Floyd and Ethel Yarbrough, Dorris worked as a kindergarten teacher for over twenty years at Florida Christian Academy. She was a member of First Baptist of Mims and enjoyed serving and ministering to others. Other than her parents, Dorris is preceded in death by her beloved husband of over forty-nine years, Lloyd Lashley her brother, Avery Yarbrough and son Roger Lashley. She will be greatly missed by her daughters Conni Lashley and Susan Waters; nine grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; brother Virgil (Carol) Yarbrough; daughter in-law Rita Lashley and sister in-law Wanda Yarbrough. A Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1PM at First Baptist Church of Mims. Memorial contributions may be made in Dorris name to the ASPCA or the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com




Published in FloridaToday from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
