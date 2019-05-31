Services
Lakes Funeral Home
203 N Dogwood Dr
Berea, KY 40403
(859) 986-8416
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lakes Funeral Home
203 N Dogwood Dr
Berea, KY 40403
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakes Funeral Home
203 N Dogwood Dr
Berea, KY 40403
Doug Layne Obituary
Doug Layne

Lexington, KY - Doug Layne age 73, husband of Louise Boggs Layne, died Tuesday May 28, 2019 at Baptist Health in Lexington, KY. He was retired from the Brevard County Schools in Florida where he served as a teacher and coach, finally as Assistant Principal at Palm Bay High School. He was also an administrator and coach at several other Brevard County schools.

Doug is survived by his loving wife Louise Boggs Layne, his children Jeff (Tanya) Layne and Nikki (John) Nixon, his sisters: two sister and one brother and five grandchildren: and one great-granddaughter.

Funeral services will be Saturday June 1, 2019 at 11 am at Lakes Funeral Home, Tommy Green will be officiating. Burial will be in the Berea Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 6-9 pm at Lakes Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.lakesfuneralhome.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 31, 2019
