Douglas Grant Hendriksen
Merritt Island - Douglas Grant Hendriksen, 83, of Merritt Island, Florida died in Waynesville, NC on August 22, 2019.
Douglas was born on January 7, 1936 in Brooklyn, NY to Dorothy and Owen I. Hendriksen. When he was 7 years old, his parents moved Douglas and his brother, Owen Jr. to Tampa, Fla. Douglas lived in Tampa and graduated from Hillsborough Senior High School in 1953. In high school, Douglas was on the tennis team and was a champion tennis player. He served in the Naval Reserves from ages 17-21 and traveled with them throughout the Caribbean. Hendriksen graduated 1966 with a J.D. (Juris Doctor) from the University of Florida where he was a member of the Law Review, Phi Delta Phi legal fraternity and Delta Upsilon. He had an article published in the UF Law review on battered children. He received his master's degree from Florida State University in guidance and counseling in 1963, and his B.S.B.A. from University of Florida in 1961 with majors in industrial relations and labor economics with a minor in accounting.
He joined the NASA-Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida in February 1967 after serving as law clerk to the Honorable William A. McRae Jr., Judge of the US District Court, Jacksonville, Fla.
In over 40 years with the Kennedy Space Center, Douglas stood out as a venerated leader in contract law, serving on an unmatched variety of major contract competition and management teams. He served an extended term as Deputy Chief Counsel and distinguished himself advancing the agency's engagement of public-private partnerships, educational institutions and commercial organizations in agency programs. Prior to serving as Deputy Chief Counsel he was the Senior Procurement Attorney responsible for all of Kennedy's major procurement contracts and environmental matters. In 2007, Douglas Hendriksen received NASA's highest award, the Distinguished Service Medal. He also received the Exceptional Achievement Medal, Exceptional Service Medal and many other awards. Hendriksen was consistently recognized "for his extraordinary legal career with the Office of the Chief Counsel" at KSC. He served on more than 40 source evaluation and mishap boards during his tenure with NASA.
Douglas was also an avid Florida history buff and past chairman of the Brevard County Historical Commission. He was the driving force in publishing a three-volume history of Brevard County. Douglas collected Florida memorabilia, postcards and historical books. He was a voracious reader and loved history and was proud his grandson shared his love of history. Douglas' other passion was racquetball. He founded the informal Space Coast Racquetball Association to promote the game and events in Central Brevard. He played competitively in men's leagues for over 30 years and played well into his late 70's.
Douglas' pride and joy was his family. He loved his daughters, wife and extended family very much. He traveled frequently to visit friends and family to make lasting memories. He is survived by his wife Barbara Hendriksen of Merritt Island, his daughter Dianne Hendriksen of Jacksonville, FL and daughter Karen Hendriksen Smith, of Brewster, MA and grandchildren Madison Smith and Maximilian Smith, both of Brewster, MA. He is also survived by his sibling, Holly Pardi of Rockledge, FL and several family members in the US, Norway and Sweden. Douglas was predeceased by his parents and brother.
A private burial will take place at Georgianna Cemetery and his celebration of life will be 10:30 am Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church. Douglas was a devoted Christian and believed in giving his time and knowledge to the community. Donations in Douglas' name can be made to the Merritt Island House of Hope, where Douglas volunteered for a dozen years, serving families in need.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 27, 2019