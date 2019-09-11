|
|
Douglas Paul Scarborough
Cocoa - Douglas Paul Scarborough passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Elizabeth Ann and children Jan and Billy Scarborough, Anita Currie, Clay (Erin) Scarborough, sister Sharon Mink, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Douglas was a longtime member of Cocoa Elks Lodge 1532.
Graveside services by Cocoa Elks Lodge 1532, 3:00 P.M. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Pinecrest Cemetery Cocoa, Fl. You may view his extended website and sign Douglas's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 11, 2019