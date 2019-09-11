Services
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
101 North Brevard Avenue
Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
(321) 784-0116
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Pinecrest Cemetery
Cocoa, FL
Douglas Paul Scarborough


1934 - 2019
Douglas Paul Scarborough Obituary
Douglas Paul Scarborough

Cocoa - Douglas Paul Scarborough passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Elizabeth Ann and children Jan and Billy Scarborough, Anita Currie, Clay (Erin) Scarborough, sister Sharon Mink, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Douglas was a longtime member of Cocoa Elks Lodge 1532.

Graveside services by Cocoa Elks Lodge 1532, 3:00 P.M. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Pinecrest Cemetery Cocoa, Fl. You may view his extended website and sign Douglas's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 11, 2019
