|
|
Douglas Scott Palin
Rockledge - Douglas Scott Palin, born March 14, 1962 in Rockledge, FL to Elissa and Kenneth Palin, passed on July 14, 2019 in Tarragona Spain.
A graduate of Rockledge High School in 1980, Barry University in 1999 with a Bachelors in Science, he majored in Professional Administration and The University of Miami with an Engineering Degree.
Doug worked at USA Space Alliance as an Orbiter Test Conductor for Endeavor STS-127. Transitioned to Jacob Engineering in 2015 as a System Engineer.
He leaves his daughter, Megan Palin Erbach od Orlando; mother, Elissa Palin Collins of Melbourne; brothers, Kerry (Roxie) Palin of South Daytona and Jeffery Joel Palin of Cocoa; one niece Tara Palin of Baltimore, MD; one nephew Kyle Palin of South Daytona; and his aunt, Deborah of Grove City, OH.
He was a good friend and allowed his friends to become his family. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him and became his family. Thanks to Doug Allen Jr. and Walt and Shelly Hartman, who he considered to be a part of his family.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 4, 2019