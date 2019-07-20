|
Duke Britton
Titusville - On Tuesday, July 9, 2019 Duke "DJ" Britton went home to be with the Lord. He was known for his generous heart, friendly nature, sense of humor and his passion for fishing. Duke is survived by his parents Judy Knowles (David), and Duke Britton (Jane); his children: Raymond, Grace and Joseph; his siblings: Jeanne Williams (Phillip), Patricia Austin (Anthony), Michael Enright, Laura Britton, and Benjamin Britton; and his nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Memorial service for Duke will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 1pm at North Brevard Funeral Home in Titusville, FL. Any memorial contributions can be made to his children at gf.me/u/t6gmtr
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 20, 2019