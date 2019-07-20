Services
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Duke Britton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duke Britton


1978 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Duke Britton Obituary
Duke Britton

Titusville - On Tuesday, July 9, 2019 Duke "DJ" Britton went home to be with the Lord. He was known for his generous heart, friendly nature, sense of humor and his passion for fishing. Duke is survived by his parents Judy Knowles (David), and Duke Britton (Jane); his children: Raymond, Grace and Joseph; his siblings: Jeanne Williams (Phillip), Patricia Austin (Anthony), Michael Enright, Laura Britton, and Benjamin Britton; and his nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Memorial service for Duke will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 1pm at North Brevard Funeral Home in Titusville, FL. Any memorial contributions can be made to his children at gf.me/u/t6gmtr
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now