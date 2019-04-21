Services
Dwight Easterly
Merritt Island - Dr. Dwight Jerry Easterly, 78, of Merritt Island, FL passed away at his home on Monday, April 15, 2019. He was born in Hays, Kansas on June 25, 1940. After graduating at fifteen from Heidelberg High School in Germany, Dwight went on to earn a bachelor's degree, two master's degrees, and a doctoral degree. He worked in the aerospace industry in the U.S. and Germany and remained active in the Canaveral Council of Technical Societies. Dr. Easterly had many diverse hobbies including scuba diving and hot air ballooning, but most of all he loved traveling and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his significant other, Karen Rossetter; four children, K.C. Easterly, Kristen Geeraerts, Jerry Easterly, and Sandy Harlow; and six grandchildren.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 21, 2019
