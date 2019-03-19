|
|
Earl Abbott
- - Earl Abbott, 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Born July 6, 1937, in Mineral Springs, Arkansas, to the late Fred and Ada (Hansen) Abbott, he spent his childhood on a farm in South Dakota with his 10 siblings. His family returned to Arkansas where he lost his parents at age 12. He went on to graduate from Monticello High School and College of the Ozarks. He attended college on a football scholarship and obtained his degree in mathematics and physics. He married his high school sweetheart, Patricia in 1958. The family moved to New Orleans in 1961, where Earl began his career with J.C. Penney. He came to Titusville in 1976 as the store manager. Following his passion for real estate, he left retailing after 21 years to develop such projects as Tennis Village, Camelot Estates and Arbor Ridge. Active in the community, Earl served as President of Titusville Chamber of Commerce, President of Titusville Home Builders Association, a member of the North Brevard Development Commission, and as director on several bank boards. He brokered a successful real estate company before semi-retiring in 2003.
Earl was a loving and supportive husband, father and grandfather, who enjoyed family activities, college football, dominos and traveling. He had a generous and optimistic nature and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Stephens Abbott, daughters, Angela Abbott Smith (Marc) and Terri Abbott O'Brien (James), grandchildren, Kyla O'Brien Baker (Matthew), Shea O'Brien, Connor O'Brien and Torin O'Brien, great-granddaughter, Brynn Baker, and siblings, Donna Henson, Deanna Harrison, Edna Barnett and Robin Abbott. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Kenneth, Raymond, Lee and Frank, and sisters, Mary (McCartney) and Doreen.
The family will receive friends at a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at LaCita Country Club, in Titusville.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 19, 2019