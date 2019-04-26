Services
Brevard Memorial Funeral Home
5475 North Us Highway 1
Cocoa, FL 32927
(321) 636-3720
For more information about
Edd Williams
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Brevard Memorial Funeral Home
5475 North Us Highway 1
Cocoa, FL 32927
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edd Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edd Williams


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edd Williams Obituary
Edd Williams

Cocoa - Edd P. Williams, Jr., 99, of Cocoa, FL passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Born in Ennis, Texas, Edd moved to Florida in his twenties. He served honorably in the United States Air Force for more than 20 years and retired as Chief Master Sergeant. Edd attended First Baptist Church of Cocoa. He loved to golf.

Edd was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Williams, in 2016 after 70 years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Missy Williams. He is survived by his daughter Sheila McCarthy; grandchildren: Cliff Gordon and Chris Elvin(Bernie); great grandchildren: Lindsey Forgino (Brian), Bailey Martinez (Michael), Nieva Vanderly and Nevada Gordon; and one great-great grandchild: Elizabeth Martinez.

A Celebration of Edd's Life will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 1PM at Brevard Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brevard Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now