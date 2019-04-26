|
Edd Williams
Cocoa - Edd P. Williams, Jr., 99, of Cocoa, FL passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Born in Ennis, Texas, Edd moved to Florida in his twenties. He served honorably in the United States Air Force for more than 20 years and retired as Chief Master Sergeant. Edd attended First Baptist Church of Cocoa. He loved to golf.
Edd was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Williams, in 2016 after 70 years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Missy Williams. He is survived by his daughter Sheila McCarthy; grandchildren: Cliff Gordon and Chris Elvin(Bernie); great grandchildren: Lindsey Forgino (Brian), Bailey Martinez (Michael), Nieva Vanderly and Nevada Gordon; and one great-great grandchild: Elizabeth Martinez.
A Celebration of Edd's Life will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 1PM at Brevard Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 26, 2019