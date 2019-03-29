Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
Eddie LaPlante

Eddie LaPlante

Melbourne - Eddie LaPlante, age 87, is survived by his wife, Janet LaPlante; four children, Terry LaPlante, Thomas LaPlante, Mary LaPlante and Sara Herrera; 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

Ed LaPlante's first wife Joan Andrews predeceased him as did his son Joe LaPlante.

Eddie worked at Kennedy Space Center for 28 years. After retiring he moved to Miami where he lived for 28 years. He spent his last year in Melbourne with his children.

Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 29, 2019
