Eddie LaPlante
Melbourne - Eddie LaPlante, age 87, is survived by his wife, Janet LaPlante; four children, Terry LaPlante, Thomas LaPlante, Mary LaPlante and Sara Herrera; 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Ed LaPlante's first wife Joan Andrews predeceased him as did his son Joe LaPlante.
Eddie worked at Kennedy Space Center for 28 years. After retiring he moved to Miami where he lived for 28 years. He spent his last year in Melbourne with his children.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 29, 2019