Edna Gertrude Chancey



Melbourne - Edna Gertrude House Chancey, 87, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 with her family by her side. Born June 29, 1931 in Bogart, Ga. She and Louis married on January 12, 1950. They lived in Grant for many years before moving to Boynton Beach and returning to Brevard County after retiring.



Edna is survived by her daughter Barbara Chancey, sons Michael (Patty), Doug (Irene), Jeff (Eric), 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-children, her brother James House and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Louis and grandson, Neil.



Her passion for cooking and gathering loved ones together instilled her family and friends with the love of eating. Her green thumb for gardening was the envy of all. A beautiful woman, devoted wife, loving mother and caring friend, Edna was loved by all who had the good fortune to meet her.



Visitation will be held at Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home on Monday, March 11th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a celebration of her life at 6:00 PM.



Anyone wishing to make an expression of sympathy is asked to use the . Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary