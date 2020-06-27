Edna Smurthwaite
Edna Smurthwaite

Palm Bay, Fl - Edna Blanche Smurthwaite, 73 of Palm Bay passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was a native of Kissimmee from a pioneer Central Florida family and retired from the US Postal Service.

Survivors include her husband Robert, daughters Kimberly and Robyn Schofer, grandsons Ryan Smurthwaite and Isaac Schofer.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, July 1st from 4:00 - 6:30pm with a service at 6:30pm in the Brownlie Maxwell Funeral Chapel.




Published in FloridaToday from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
