|
|
Edward A. "Sunset Eddie" Pellerin
Palm Bay formerly Worcester - Edward A. "Sunset Eddie" Pellerin, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in the comfort of his home. Veteran of U.S. Army.
Ed is survived by his wife of thirty years, Saundra (Piscione) Pellerin; a son, Shane Pellerin; a daughter, Lori Venincasa and her husband Michael; two step-sons, Luke Albano and his wife Naomi, and Clint Albano and his wife Jonea; a sister, Mary G. (Pellerin) Wright-Saillant; three brothers, David T. Bolio, Terrence "Terry" J. Pellerin, and Raymond J. Pellerin; six grandchildren, Gianna, Peyton, Raegan, Nathaniel, Isabella, and Zachary; nieces and nephews. Predeceased by two brothers, Paul Pellerin and Francis A. Bolio. Born in Worcester, MA, son, Edward R. and Evelyn L. (Spencer) Pellerin.
A Memorial Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 11th, at 11 AM in Saint John's Church, 44 Temple Street, Worcester, MA, please meet directly at church. Visit : www.mercadantefuneral.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 10, 2019