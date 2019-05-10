Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Edward Pellerin
Calling hours
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint John’s Church
44 Temple Street
Worcester, MA
Edward A. "Sunset Eddie" Pellerin


Edward A. "Sunset Eddie" Pellerin Obituary
Edward A. "Sunset Eddie" Pellerin

Palm Bay formerly Worcester - Edward A. "Sunset Eddie" Pellerin, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in the comfort of his home. Veteran of U.S. Army.

Ed is survived by his wife of thirty years, Saundra (Piscione) Pellerin; a son, Shane Pellerin; a daughter, Lori Venincasa and her husband Michael; two step-sons, Luke Albano and his wife Naomi, and Clint Albano and his wife Jonea; a sister, Mary G. (Pellerin) Wright-Saillant; three brothers, David T. Bolio, Terrence "Terry" J. Pellerin, and Raymond J. Pellerin; six grandchildren, Gianna, Peyton, Raegan, Nathaniel, Isabella, and Zachary; nieces and nephews. Predeceased by two brothers, Paul Pellerin and Francis A. Bolio. Born in Worcester, MA, son, Edward R. and Evelyn L. (Spencer) Pellerin.

A Memorial Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 11th, at 11 AM in Saint John's Church, 44 Temple Street, Worcester, MA, please meet directly at church. Visit : www.mercadantefuneral.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 10, 2019
