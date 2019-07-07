Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
950 Malabar Rd Se
Palm Bay, FL 32907
(321) 724-2224
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ammen Family Funeral Home
1001 Hickory St.
View Map
1931 - 2019
Melbourne - Edward Burr passed away June 23, 2019 at William Child's Hospice House in Palm Bay.

Born September 19, 1931 in Bloomfield NJ.

Corporal in the U.S. Marine Core also retired Miami firefighter. Edward then moved to Melbourne in 1981. He retired again in the city of Palm Bay, leisure service. He was a real gentleman, advent golfer, card player, and was a fan of the U of M Miami Hurricare football team as well as the Boston Red Sox.

The best husband to wife Barbara of 63 years, wonderful dad to daughters Leigh and Patricia. Amazing grandpa to grandsons Stephen (Helen) Robert (Amanda) and Gregery. He thought the world of his 10 great-grandchildren Sarah, Jessicia, Steve Aadison, Amy Grace, John, Jacob, Julian, Bentley and Ryan. He Loved all his family. He is preceded in death by grandsons Chris and Adam.

Service will be held Saturday July 13 at Ammen Family Funeral Home 1001 Hickory St. 2pm to 4pm.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 7, 2019
