Edward Duerr Hengerer
Rockledge - Edward Duerr Hengerer died August 18 2019. Born in Buffalo NY. September 27th 1918. Served in the U.S. Army Air Corp during WW2. Employed by AT&T for 35 years. Moved to Brevard in 1972. Member of the Christian Science Church in Cocoa Florida. Bud was the glue that kept our family together, he was a peacemaker to all. He is survived by two sons Ronald and Edward, Their wives JoAnn and Nancy. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration service will be held At 11 AM August 31st at the Viera East Golf Residents Club House. 1954 Golf Vista Blvd. Rockledge, FL. 32955
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 27, 2019