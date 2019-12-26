|
Edward J. Richard, Sr.
Edward J. Richard, Sr., 92, passed away on December 18, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Born in 1927 in Cullman, Alabama, he spent his childhood in Cincinnati, Ohio, along with his nine siblings.
Ed leaves behind the love of his life, his wife of 66 years, Ruth. He was a dedicated, loving family man and fathered four children: Debbie Richards (Russ); Pam Anastasio (Toby); Eddie Richard Jr.; Eric Richard (Lea Anne). Grandchildren: Toby Anastasio, Jr. (Sheri); Ryan Walski (Crystal); Eddie Richard III; Tanya Donoghue (Billy); Chad Richard (Shelly); Justin Richard (Kristina); Jacob Richard (Jenni); Rachel Nicholson (Zachary); Falon Brown (Chris); Brandon Williams; Hannah Richards-Whitesell (Zack); Logan Richards; and the late Tara Marie Westerman. Ed also leaves fifteen great-grandchildren.
Ed enjoyed a full and happy life. He served in the Merchant Marines from 1947-1953 and traveled the world. He never tired of sharing the adventures he enjoyed during his service.
He and Ruth founded Richard's Paint Mfg. Co., Inc. in 1953 and grew the business until their retirement. He had the pleasure of watching his legacy continue to grow and thrive in the hands of his children: Eric, Eddie, Debbie and Pam, as well as grandchildren: Justin, Chad and Eddie III.
Ed had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed playing pranks and joking around with his family, friends and even strangers.
His years in the Merchant Marines left him with a love of the water and a sense of adventure. He traveled the world with Ruth, his children and grandchildren. For weeks on end they enjoyed sailing the Bahamas and fishing in the Keys as well as winter on the slopes of Colorado and Tahoe. He also loved his RV and traveled to every state in the country including Alaska.
Ed will be missed by all who knew him: family, friends, employees and life-long customers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Hospice of St. Francis, 6905 N Wickham Road, Suite 403, Melbourne FL 32940. A private Celebration of Life service will be held by the family after the first of the year.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019