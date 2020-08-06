1/1
Edward K. Harrison
Edward K. Harrison

Merritt Island - Memorial services will be held on August 15 at Wylie-Baxley Funeral Home, Merritt Island. Visitation 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm with service following visitation. Ed passed away peacefully at home on May 12, 2020, at the age of 81. He is survived by Jacqueline his wife of 45 years, children John, Warren and Cynthia; four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Ed had three great loves - his nearly 40 years with NASA Public Affairs, sailing, and his family. His experiences in Public Affairs included working with press and film crews, the Visitors' Information Center, and Chief of Public Information Branch. Ed was Commodore of IRYC 5 years and on the board for 20 years. He won many local river and ocean races including winning the coveted Brevard Challenge Regatta 5 times. He supported his wife and children in all their endeavors and losing him has created a void in all their lives. Ed's ashes were spread in the Atlantic Ocean off NASA property on July 31 by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.




Published in FloridaToday from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Wylie-Baxley Merritt Island Funeral Home
1360 N Courtenay Pkwy
Merritt Island, FL 32953
3214526565
