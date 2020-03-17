Services
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home - Viera/Rockledge/Melbourne
5400 Village Drive
Viera, FL 32955
(321) 635-1973
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward McMahon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward M. McMahon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward M. McMahon Obituary
Edward M. McMahon

West Melbourne - Edward M. McMahon, age 101 died at his residence March 16, 2020. Mr. McMahon was born in Massachusetts. He retired to Naples, FL in 1997 from the Paper and Packaging Division of Tyco International.

A veteran of World War II, he served in the Africa-Middle East and European Theaters. Mr. McMahon was a member of the Retired Officers Association and served on the Board of Directors of the Cape Canaveral Chapter.

In Naples he was a member of the Board of the Navy League, Chairman of the men Volunteers of the Naples Community Hospital and active in civic associations.

He is a former resident of Indian River Colony Club, Viera, where he was active on various Committees. He was a current residence was Buena Vida Estates in West Melbourne.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Power McMahon and three sons, Dr. Edward M. McMahon of Seattle, Washington, Paul J. McMahon Esq of Coral Gables, FL, Jeffrey J. McMahon of Chesapeake, VA and their wives, Rosanne, Peggy and Carol. Also, 5 grandchildren, P.J., Sarajane, Virginia, Matthew and Jonathan.

You may sign Edward's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beckman Williamson Funeral Home - Viera/Rockledge/Melbourne
Download Now