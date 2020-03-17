|
Edward M. McMahon
West Melbourne - Edward M. McMahon, age 101 died at his residence March 16, 2020. Mr. McMahon was born in Massachusetts. He retired to Naples, FL in 1997 from the Paper and Packaging Division of Tyco International.
A veteran of World War II, he served in the Africa-Middle East and European Theaters. Mr. McMahon was a member of the Retired Officers Association and served on the Board of Directors of the Cape Canaveral Chapter.
In Naples he was a member of the Board of the Navy League, Chairman of the men Volunteers of the Naples Community Hospital and active in civic associations.
He is a former resident of Indian River Colony Club, Viera, where he was active on various Committees. He was a current residence was Buena Vida Estates in West Melbourne.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Power McMahon and three sons, Dr. Edward M. McMahon of Seattle, Washington, Paul J. McMahon Esq of Coral Gables, FL, Jeffrey J. McMahon of Chesapeake, VA and their wives, Rosanne, Peggy and Carol. Also, 5 grandchildren, P.J., Sarajane, Virginia, Matthew and Jonathan.
You may sign Edward's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020