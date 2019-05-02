Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1286 S Us 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
(321) 632-1350
Memorial service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:30 PM
Rockledge Presbyterian Church
921 Rockledge Dr.
Rockledge, FL
Rockledge - Edward Matheson Kydd, age 102, of Rockledge, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019. His Memorial Service is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Rockledge Presbyterian Church, 921 Rockledge Dr., Rockledge. A small reception will be held in Calvin Hall following the service. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge, 632-1350. Condolences and full obituary at afcfcare.com.
