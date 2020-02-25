|
|
Edward Reilly
Melbourne - Edward Patrick Reilly
USAF SMgt (RET)
Melbourne
Edward (Ed) Patrick Reilly born October 24, 1929 in Bronx, New York, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He was the eldest son of Thomas and Mary Bridget (McArdle) Reilly, both from Ireland. He was one of four children.
Ed retired from the USAF after 30 years of service. He served in the Berlin Airlift after WWII and during the Korean War in the communication squadron. He along with the family were stationed in Massachusetts, Azores, Florida, Germany, California, and retired in 1977 as First Sergeant of Headquarters Squadron at Patrick AFB, Florida. He spent his military career working on electronics with the MACE missile program, tracking missile launches and satellites, and on the ARIA program. Ed was an active member in Toastmaster's, playing and coaching sports, Boy Scouts, Knights of Columbus Council 3746 (3rd and 4th Degree's), Ancient Order of Hibernians and Our Lady of Lourdes Parish. He started and has often chaired the Melbourne St. Patrick's day parade since 1990. Ed also started and has often chaired the Commodore John Barry Day celebration for the AOH at the Canaveral Port. He received the AOH Lifetime Member award along with the Commodore John Barry Award. He enjoyed going to Ireland for holiday the past few years and always had the trip planned months in advanced. Ed was proud of his Irish heritage. Ed lived a life of service to his country, community, friends and family.
Ed is survived by his sons Patrick of Malabar, FL, Michael and John of Melbourne, FL and daughter Kathleen (Steve) LeRoux of Satellite Beach, FL. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Barbara Ruth (Moulton), in 2006. He is also survived by his brothers Thomas of Spring Valley, NY, Barney (Vina) of Zanesville, OH, and his sister Peggy (Frank) Giumarra of Danbury, CT.
A memorial mass will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 3rd at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Fee Avenue in Melbourne, Florida.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020