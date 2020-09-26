Edwin T. McDermot



Buffalo, NY - September 21, 2020. Formerly of Buffalo and Clayville, NY, after a courageous battle with dementia. Beloved husband of Margaret (Lawless) McDermot; dear son of the late Catherine Agnes and Harry McDermot, who helped build the Thomas Flyer car that won the Race Around the World in 1908; dear father of Nancy (Joseph) Farrell, Michael (Kerry), Timothy (Linda), and Maureen Mc Dermot (Keith Clements); survived by 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; brother of the late Harry (Mina) McDermot; survived by three nephews and a niece. No services at this time. Ed was a 40 year employee of Niagara Mohawk and a veteran of WWII. Arrangements by James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc., Buffalo, NY.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store