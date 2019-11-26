Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brownlie - Maxwell Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Egeziaca "Josie" Iaboni

Egeziaca "Josie" Iaboni Obituary
Egeziaca "Josie" Iaboni

West Melbourne, FL - Egeziaca "Josie" Iaboni 91, of W. Melbourne passed away to be in the loving arms of her husband Quirino on Tuesday November 26, 2019. She was retired, came to Florida in 1994 from New York and was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Survivors include her daughter Marisa Zeppieri, sons Orazio and Luciano Iaboni, 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be on Monday December 2nd from 5pm-8pm in the Brownlie - Maxwell Funeral Home. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Tuesday December 3rd at 1pm in the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019
