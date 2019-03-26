Eileen K. Taylor



- - Missus 'T', one week into her 93rd year, passed over peacefully on Saturday, March 16th surrounded by her four children and husband... three in person, two in spirit. ET presided over perhaps the most entertaining salon on the South Beaches of Brevard.After designing and building her own home deep into the beaches in 1968 she and her family enjoyed the areas solitude for many years. As she and her husband, George, were among the first wave of Rocket Ranchers, their first guests at their home were the odd assortment of techs, inspectors, engineers, and others that made up the pointy end of the space community in the '50s, '60s, and '70s. In the early years of the 'South Beach Chowder, Marching, and Bull**** Society Mrs. T was a full participant. Being one of the first woman to attend The Ohio State University College of Engineering and subsequently using her mathematic expertise to pioneer the computer programming field, her participation in the SBCMBS was full, and in some discussions, leading the exchange.



Later Mrs. T hosted two annual parties, one for the older and another for the younger. Mom's March Madness marked her birthday and the South Beaches Birthday Bash held in October marked the birthdays of her four children.Over the thirty odd year run of the two, there was a tad of bodacious celebrating. Many of those who attended these high society events will attest to their conviviality. Others who attended will swear they never knew of the parties and would never have gone to such a thing had they known.



In her 50 years in the space program, ET helped to pioneer computer programming for such companies as STL, TRW, and Harris before closing out her career working several decades with the Applied Physics Laboratory at Johns Hopkins University. She was blessed with a job she loved and according to her contemporaries, she did it well.



There was never a person who came to her door that went away hungry or thirsty. There was never a person protected under her roof that was not given a place to sleep for as long as necessary. There was never a person who needed a talk that was not given the best advice Mrs. T could muster. She will be sorely missed by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and all those lucky enough to know Mrs. T.



There will be a celebration of a life fully lived at Barra de Ys on the afternoon of October 26. All that knew and loved her are expected to attend. Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary