|
|
Eileen V. Noren
Melbourne - Eileen Sackett Noren, 89, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was born in Union City, PA to the late Herbert and Nora Sackett on September 2, 1929. She married her loving husband of 60 years, Carl James Noren, on September 15, 1952. Together, and in military service, they lived in France, Germany and Africa. Eileen and Carl settled in Brevard County in 1964. Eileen was a volunteer and Substitute Teacher for Brevard County for many years. She enjoyed playing cards with friends and was an avid square dancer. Eileen loved to bake and made wonderful pies. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Eileen is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Carl. She is survived by her children, Douglas (Cheri); and Nancy (Ron) Rhodes; 4 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Memorial donations may be made to Brevard Schools Foundation, 2700 Judge Jamieson Way, Viera, FL 32940. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 15, 2019