Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Noren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen V. Noren


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen V. Noren Obituary
Eileen V. Noren

Melbourne - Eileen Sackett Noren, 89, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was born in Union City, PA to the late Herbert and Nora Sackett on September 2, 1929. She married her loving husband of 60 years, Carl James Noren, on September 15, 1952. Together, and in military service, they lived in France, Germany and Africa. Eileen and Carl settled in Brevard County in 1964. Eileen was a volunteer and Substitute Teacher for Brevard County for many years. She enjoyed playing cards with friends and was an avid square dancer. Eileen loved to bake and made wonderful pies. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Eileen is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Carl. She is survived by her children, Douglas (Cheri); and Nancy (Ron) Rhodes; 4 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Memorial donations may be made to Brevard Schools Foundation, 2700 Judge Jamieson Way, Viera, FL 32940. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
Download Now