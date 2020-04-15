|
Elaine Louise Gaenicke
Titusville - Elaine Louise Gaenicke, of Titusville, FL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the age of 84. She was born to parents, Mae and Lester Guensch, on January 14, 1936, in Long Island City, Long Island, NY, and later residing in Little Neck and graduating from Manhasset High School, Manhasset, NY. As a young woman, she worked in the fashion industry, including a haberdashery in Manhattan, New York City. On August 5, 1956, she married the love of her life, A. Peter Gaenicke, and shortly thereafter moved across country to start their lives in Sacramento, CA. In 1959, they moved to Titusville, settling into life and making it their forever home. They were married for 63 years.Throughout her life, Elaine was very active in the community, in her early years a member of the Titusville Junior Women's Club, Titusville Garden Club, and recently she and her husband were volunteers for the Brevard Symphony Orchestra (BSO) Guild. A member of St. Gabriel's Episcopal Church, she was active in many ways, including the women's knitting group. Elaine had a very successful career in Real Estate sales in Titusville, beginning her second career in the prime of her life. She was extremely driven no matter whether she was helping clients buy or sell their homes - it was her mission to make sure they were satisfied customers. As a wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and soon-to-be great-grandmother, Elaine loved her family. In retirement, she and Peter loved to travel, visiting many wonderful places across the U.S., Europe, and Canada by plane, boat, train, and car and making friends and acquaintances along the way. Her favorite place was on Longboat Key, Sarasota, FL, where she loved to walk on the beach. She will be missed very much, and remembered with love and gratitude. Elaine is survived by her loving husband Peter, of Titusville; daughter, Sandra Gill (husband Craig) of Falls Church, VA; son, Scott Gaenicke (wife Sharlene) of Titusville; two granddaughters, Sierra LePore (husband Rich) of Titusville, and Stormy Gaenicke of Jacksonville, FL; and brother, Roger Guensch (wife Joan), of Spring Hill, FL. In light of current world events, a memorial service will be held at St. Gabriel's Church at a later date.
