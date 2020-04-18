Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Lanoue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Lanoue

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Lanoue Obituary
Eleanor Lanoue

Melbourne - Eleanor (Foster) Lanoue went home to the Lord on April 15, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's and dementia. Eleanor was born March 15, 1933 in Ohio and later lived in Massachusetts where she met her former husband, Eugene Lanoue. She was a strong willed independent woman. She worked as a waitress at the Ranchhouse and Fatboys. She also worked at Documentation, Harris, Publix and Winn Dixie. She is survived by her two children; Darlene Kirschner (Christopher) and Gary Lanoue (Constance), 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -