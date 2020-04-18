|
Eleanor Lanoue
Melbourne - Eleanor (Foster) Lanoue went home to the Lord on April 15, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's and dementia. Eleanor was born March 15, 1933 in Ohio and later lived in Massachusetts where she met her former husband, Eugene Lanoue. She was a strong willed independent woman. She worked as a waitress at the Ranchhouse and Fatboys. She also worked at Documentation, Harris, Publix and Winn Dixie. She is survived by her two children; Darlene Kirschner (Christopher) and Gary Lanoue (Constance), 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020