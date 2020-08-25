1/1
Eleanor M. Sokota
Titusville - Eleanor M. Sokota, 90, of Titusville passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 16, 1930 to the late John and Anna Helenek in Elmhurst, NY. Eleanor was a member St. Teresa's Catholic Church and loved all types of animals especially cats. She enjoyed bird watching, gardening and classical music. But most of all she enjoyed her time as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Eleanor is preceded in death by her beloved husband of thirty-nine years Michael; daughter Dawn Sokota and brothers Albert, Joseph and Edward Helenek. She will be greatly missed by her daughters Holly Shannon and Michele Truex; son in-law David Truex, grandchildren Avry and Aren Truex and Michael Wiley Sokota. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Teresa's Catholic Church at 11AM. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to St.Judes Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate, an organization that was very dear to her heart. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com




Published in FloridaToday from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
