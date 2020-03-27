|
|
Eleanor Ruddell George
Palm Bay - Eleanor Ruddell George, 93, passed away on March 22, 2020. She was born on March 2, 1927 in Buckhannon, WV to James Patrick and Ruth Clark Frame.
Eleanor worked with Parents without Partners for many years. She was a children's advocate and assisted the courts as a Guardian Ad Litem and was a hospice volunteer. She worked as a school secretary until she retired.
Eleanor is survived by children Ellyn R. (David) Hinton, Shawn Ruddell and Bruce (Lisa) Ruddell; two grandchildren Ryan (Rebecca) Hinton and their son Hank and Kelly (Dave) Gregory and their son Chase and her brother, Clark B. Frame . She is preceded in death by her first husband and father to her children, Harry Ruddell and her second husband Frank George.
Eleanor will be laid to rest in Miami at a later date.
Service by Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care, 950 Malabar Rd SE, Palm Bay, 724-2224. Condolences at www.afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020