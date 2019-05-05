Eleanor Ruth Gray-Carl



Palm Bay - Mom's work here was done, and the Lord called her home, for He knew she was tired.



Eleanor was born Eleanor Ruth Smart in Carlisle, Kentucky on April 9th, 1936 to the late Anna Kathryn and Stanley Smart.



She passed away peacefully on the morning of April 26, 2019 at the William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay.



She is preceded in death by her four brothers, three sisters, one grandson, her high school sweetheart, James D. Gray Sr., with whom she married and had three children, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Also preceding her is her second husband, Philip Carl, with whom she became stepmother of two.



She is survived by her children, daughters, Terrye Dexter, Cheri (Wes) Howard, and son, James Gray (Drew), grandchildren, Amanda, Jeffrey, Brittany, and Heather, great grandchildren, Bentley and Peyton, also by loving dog, Dolce, stepchildren, Cindy, Ross (Louise) and extended family.



Eleanor was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 4206, and past Auxiliary President, volunteering in many activities and functions. She enjoyed karaoke, dancing, playing bingo, and being with her friends.



Please join us to help celebrate the life of such a sweet, kind and loving soul, our Eleanor.



May 11, 2019 at the Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home. Visitation 1:30-2 / Services 2-3. Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary