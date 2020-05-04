Elgin Kirkland
1934 - 2020
Elgin Kirkland

Satellite Beach - Elgin Kirkland of Satellite Beach, FL passed away at his home on April 29th, 2020. Elgin was born on March 5th, 1934 in his Grandmother's log farmhouse where his family (father-Arthur, mother-Rossie Lea and 3 older siblings-Curtis, Arnett, and Lucene) lived near Headland, Alabama.

He graduated from Miller County High School in Colquitt, Georgia then enlisted in the Navy in 1952 and served through August 1956. After serving his country in the Navy, Elgin earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from Georgia Tech graduating in 1961. He then began his career in the Space Program with NASA at the Kennedy Space Center where he was a launch member for numerous Atlas Centaur and Space Shuttle launches until his retirement in 1994.

Elgin is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Helen, his sons Gordon (Lindy), Dwayne (Karen), Richard (Lynda), his stepchildren Sharon Haw (Mike), Sandra Chandler (Steve), Maria Sulick (Bill), Charles Felgar (Brandy), 11 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Elgin will forever be remembered as a man that cared deeply for his family.

Services for Elgin will be held at a later date.




Published in FloridaToday from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Beach Funeral Home - East
1689 S. Patrick Dr.
Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937
(321) 777-4640
